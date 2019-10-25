|
Helen Gryder Sheehan
Arden - Helen Joyce Sheehan, 89, of Arden, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
A native of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Lester Randolph and Docia Fore Gryder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Sheehan, Jr.; one daughter, Dois Sheehan; one son, David Sheehan; one grandson, Joseph Sheehan; one great-grandson, Garrett Sheehan; one daughter-in-law, Sally Sheehan; two sisters, Becky Whitaker and Faye Presnell and one brother, Howard Gryder.
Helen enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and watching sunsets, especially from her front porch. She loved her entire family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Lois McMinn (Ernest), Linda King (Danny) and Debra Robinson (Jerry); two sons, Daniel Sheehan and Kenneth Sheehan; one brother, Danny Gryder; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28 at Gashes Creek Cemetery with Revs. Forrest Sheehan and Wayne Owen officiating.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's own choice.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Helen's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019