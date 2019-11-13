|
Helen H. Bryson
Murphy - Helen H. Bryson, 97, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Murphy. She had a heartfelt love for Cherokee County and its people. She thoroughly enjoyed reading the Cherokee Scout weekly.
Against great odds, she graduated nursing school in 1947 and returned to Murphy to be a RN for Dr. Whitfield for 22 years. She then worked in industrial nursing at Levi Strauss & Co. for 18 years. She truly loved her profession!
She was a faithful member of Murphy First Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She was an active member of BPW for 30 years. She was a caring, helpful, and generous person to her family and her community. Helen is well known for her homemade fudge and delicious pound cakes.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Maude Carringer Hampton. Her husband, Hal Bryson, and her son, Gary Bryson, preceded her in death.
Her daughter, Sharon Bryson; daughter-in-law, Pam Bryson; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren survive her.
A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home in Murphy. A private burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Her family will receive friends following the service at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.
In her retired years, Mills River Life Enrichment Center brought a lot of joy, friendship and laughter into her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MRLEC, 137 Old Turnpike Road, Mills River, NC 28759.
Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements.
An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019