Helen "Libby" Henry
Asheville - Helen "Libby" Henry, 68, of Asheville, passed away July 14, 2020.
Libby was born November 3, 1951 in Buncombe County. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Elon University. Libby was outspoken and independent. She was known as "Mama Libby", she helped everyone, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Walker Henry; father, Red Henry; stepfather, Daddy Bob; and close friend, Patch Period.
Libby is survived by her life partner, Kent Hampton; daughters, Rebekah Axelson and Jessica Axelson; sister, Sara Chaney; brother-in-law, Brian Hampton; grandchildren, Bobby Reynolds, Cori Reeves (Chris), Timothy Axelson and John David Axelson; and great granddaughter, Nyal Reeves.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com