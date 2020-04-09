Services
Helen Hyatt Cox


1924 - 2020
Helen Hyatt Cox Obituary
Helen Hyatt Cox

Asheville - Helen Hyatt Cox, 96, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

A native of Haywood Co., Helen was a daughter of the late Walter Hyatt, Sr. and Augusta Brookshire Hyatt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Winfred Richard Cox, Sr., sons, Roger, Wayne, and Gerald Cox, daughter, Geraldine Cox, sisters, Pauline, Marie and Betty, and brothers, Billy, Mike, Jack and Junior.

Surviving are her son, Richard Cox; grandchildren, Lesley, Chad, Matt, Tony, Tonya, Brian, Dale, and Cody; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Dixie, and brothers, David and Bobby.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, family graveside services will be private at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Hunter Cox officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
