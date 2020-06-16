Helen I. Gentry
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen I. Gentry

Asheville - Helen I. Gentry, age 96, of Asheville died Monday, June 15, 2020.

Mrs. Gentry was born January 9, 1924 in Buncombe County to the late Romas and Annabelle Sumler Duncan. She was the nursery attendant at Star Lanes Bowling Center for 35 years. Mrs. Gentry was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Ramona Crawford and husband Rev. Roger Crawford of Fairview; sister, Mildred Pierce of Enka; brother, Bernice Duncan of Asheville; grandchildren, Renease Filbian and husband Doug, Rhoby Crawford and wife Bridgett and Rica Mullinax and husband Alex and great grandchildren, Justin Praytor, Dahlia Filbian, Devin Filbian and Hannah Mullinax.

Her funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Gentry's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved