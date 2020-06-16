Helen I. Gentry
Asheville - Helen I. Gentry, age 96, of Asheville died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Mrs. Gentry was born January 9, 1924 in Buncombe County to the late Romas and Annabelle Sumler Duncan. She was the nursery attendant at Star Lanes Bowling Center for 35 years. Mrs. Gentry was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Ramona Crawford and husband Rev. Roger Crawford of Fairview; sister, Mildred Pierce of Enka; brother, Bernice Duncan of Asheville; grandchildren, Renease Filbian and husband Doug, Rhoby Crawford and wife Bridgett and Rica Mullinax and husband Alex and great grandchildren, Justin Praytor, Dahlia Filbian, Devin Filbian and Hannah Mullinax.
Her funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Gentry's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
