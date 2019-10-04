|
Helen Jacqueline Johnson
Statesville - Helen Jacqueline Johnson, affectionately known as "Grandma", passed away October 1, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1943 in New Rochelle, NY to the late Mr. Raymond and Winfred Hayden. She later married John T. Johnson, II of Asheville, NC.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter: John (Maria) Johnson of New Orleans, Jody Clifton of Statesville, Jason Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Jeff (Stephanie) Johnson of Hollywood, SC. She enjoyed 11 grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Jeremy (Bethany) Clifton, Amanda Clifton, Taylor Johnson, Jorge Trujillo, Savannah Clifton, USMC LCpl. Christopher Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Justin Johnson. She has three great-grandchildren, Jana Clifton, Bella Christian, and Woodrow Clifton.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Road.
Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019