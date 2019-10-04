Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Jacqueline Johnson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Jacqueline Johnson Obituary
Helen Jacqueline Johnson

Statesville - Helen Jacqueline Johnson, affectionately known as "Grandma", passed away October 1, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1943 in New Rochelle, NY to the late Mr. Raymond and Winfred Hayden. She later married John T. Johnson, II of Asheville, NC.

She is survived by three sons and a daughter: John (Maria) Johnson of New Orleans, Jody Clifton of Statesville, Jason Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Jeff (Stephanie) Johnson of Hollywood, SC. She enjoyed 11 grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Jeremy (Bethany) Clifton, Amanda Clifton, Taylor Johnson, Jorge Trujillo, Savannah Clifton, USMC LCpl. Christopher Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Justin Johnson. She has three great-grandchildren, Jana Clifton, Bella Christian, and Woodrow Clifton.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Road.

Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now