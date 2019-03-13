|
|
Helen "Mamaw" Lyda
Asheville - On March 9, 2019 at Givens Health Center, Helen "Mamaw" Lyda came into the presence of her Lord. Born May 31, 1924, she was the daughter of Raymond O. and Bertie Jennings Dye of 207 Summit Street, Biltmore.
Helen was a member of the "Ladies Homemakers Sunday School Class/Ladies Golden Rule Class" of Biltmore Baptist, of which she has been a faithful member since 1933. For her, these ladies were like sisters. In addition, Helen attended the "Young At Heart" Sunday School Class at Bent Creek Baptist Church, who were always so welcoming. She graduated from Lee H. Edwards in 1941 and was formerly employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company. Most all of her life she was a homemaker who loved to bake pound cakes, hated to dust, and whose generosity and wit were unmatched.
Survivors are Jacquelyn Lyda Parham, and two granddaughters, Lyndsey Michele Parham and Lauren Ashley Parham; all of Asheville, NC. She dearly loved her chocolate lab "Riley" and snuck treats to him whenever she had the chance.
The family would like to graciously thank Givens Health Center (Staff, Nurses, CNAs, Dining Room Staff, Therapists, Housekeeping Team, Residents - everyone!) for all of the love and care that was given to her. To Dr. Tim Plaut and, most recently, Dr. Gloria Trujillo, we love each of you so much. We would be remiss to not thank Dr. Virgil Thrash, her primary care physician for over 40 years, of whom she loved deeply, as well as all of the wonderful Biltmore Medical Associates family who will always remain dear to our hearts.
Services will be held Friday, March 15 at 2pm at Bent Creek Baptist Church. Receiving of friends will begin at 1pm at the church and burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated, bur for those who choose, a memorial donation may be made in Helen's name to the Givens Estates Residents Assistance Fund, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 13, 2019