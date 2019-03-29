|
Helen McElreath
Candler - Helen McElreath, 95 of Liberty Rd. Candler went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 26, 2019.
Helen was born and lived her life in Buncombe County. She was a daughter of the late Will and Della Harrison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester a sister Mildred Williams, and grandson Chad Holpp.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail Holpp (Mike) of York, PA and Jill McElreath of the home; sons, Steven McElreath (Brenda) of Fairview, Douglas McElreath (Elizabeth) of Asheville, and Dale McElreath of Candler; seven grandchildren, Staci Urey (Gary), Valerie Eidson (Zach), Candace Weigel (Gregg), Joseph McElreath, Bethanie Hannah (Bronson), John McElreath (Kathy) and Michelle Putnam(Mitch); twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted mother, mamaw, great mamaw and a special aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday school, Mission Friends and Vacation Bible school. She was a member of her Sunday school class and the Embrace ministry prior to her declining health.
After 42 years of service, She retired from the American Enka
Her activities included loving and caring for animals, especially her dogs and cats who were known to her as her little children.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all of the staff of the WNC Baptist home for the care and love that was given to Helen .
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to the Embrace Ministry of Liberty Baptist Church, 888 Monte Vista Road, Candler, NC 28715.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 29, 2019