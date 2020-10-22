1/
Helen N. Diggs
Helen N. Diggs

Arden - Helen N. Diggs, 93, of Arden, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Heatherglen at Arden Woods, Arden.

Born in Saltville, VA, she was the wife of the late Henry Edwin Diggs, and the daughter of the late Chester Irving and Helen Gould (Nye) Neighbours. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Reynolds.

She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from UNC-CH. She served as librarian at Erwin Middle School for nine years, retiring in 1991. Prior to Erwin she was a teacher and librarian at schools in Johnston County, NC, Saltville, VA, Chattanooga, TN, and Portsmouth, VA.

Helen was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.

Survivors include her sons Hank and wife Chrissie of CT, Whit and wife Sue of Toccoa, GA; Tim and wife Julia of Houston; sister Jane Holmes of Sewanee, TN; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Fletcher or to Asheville/Buncombe Community Christian Ministry.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
