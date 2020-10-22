Helen N. Diggs
Arden - Helen N. Diggs, 93, of Arden, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Heatherglen at Arden Woods, Arden.
Born in Saltville, VA, she was the wife of the late Henry Edwin Diggs, and the daughter of the late Chester Irving and Helen Gould (Nye) Neighbours. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Reynolds.
She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from UNC-CH. She served as librarian at Erwin Middle School for nine years, retiring in 1991. Prior to Erwin she was a teacher and librarian at schools in Johnston County, NC, Saltville, VA, Chattanooga, TN, and Portsmouth, VA.
Helen was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
Survivors include her sons Hank and wife Chrissie of CT, Whit and wife Sue of Toccoa, GA; Tim and wife Julia of Houston; sister Jane Holmes of Sewanee, TN; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Fletcher or to Asheville/Buncombe Community Christian Ministry.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.