Helen R. McCurryAsheville - Helen Rowena Freck McCurry, 71, of 41 Lowe Avenue, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence.A native of Buncombe County, she was formerly employed with St. Joseph's Hospital where she served as a CNA.Mrs. McCurry was a daughter of the late Ted Boyce Freck and Lillian Helen Lowe Freck, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hyatt and brother, Tenoa Freck.Surviving are her husband whom she married July 2, 1968, Junior D. McCurry of the home; sons, Darrell McCurry and wife Joan of Leicester and Stacy McCurry and wife Tabatha of Alexander; grandchildren, Gregory McCurry, Deavon Corpening, Austin McCurry, Haydn McCurry, Alexis McCurry and Carson McCurry; great grandsons, Tanner McCurry and Mason Corpening; sisters, Vera Freck and Beulah Freck both of Asheville and four special nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Brockwell and Rev. Charles Coxie officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.To sign Mrs. McCurry's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com