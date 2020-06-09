Helen R. McCurry
Asheville - Helen Rowena Freck McCurry, 71, of 41 Lowe Avenue, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Buncombe County, she was formerly employed with St. Joseph's Hospital where she served as a CNA.
Mrs. McCurry was a daughter of the late Ted Boyce Freck and Lillian Helen Lowe Freck, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hyatt and brother, Tenoa Freck.
Surviving are her husband whom she married July 2, 1968, Junior D. McCurry of the home; sons, Darrell McCurry and wife Joan of Leicester and Stacy McCurry and wife Tabatha of Alexander; grandchildren, Gregory McCurry, Deavon Corpening, Austin McCurry, Haydn McCurry, Alexis McCurry and Carson McCurry; great grandsons, Tanner McCurry and Mason Corpening; sisters, Vera Freck and Beulah Freck both of Asheville and four special nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Brockwell and Rev. Charles Coxie officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.