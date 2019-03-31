|
Helen R. McElreath
Candler - The celebration of life and memorial service for Helen McElreath will be at 6:00p.m. Friday, April 12, at Liberty Baptist Church, 875 Monte Vista Road, Candler. The Revs. Stanley Taylor and Derrick McCarson will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the service until 7:30 p.m..
The Rev. McCarson and Dr. Dan Robinson will conduct the graveside service at Green Hills Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.Saturday, April 13.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019