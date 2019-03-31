Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
875 Monte Vista Road
Candler, NC
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
Liberty Baptist Church
875 Monte Vista Road
Candler, NC
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Hills Cemetery
Candler - The celebration of life and memorial service for Helen McElreath will be at 6:00p.m. Friday, April 12, at Liberty Baptist Church, 875 Monte Vista Road, Candler. The Revs. Stanley Taylor and Derrick McCarson will officiate.

The family will greet friends following the service until 7:30 p.m..

The Rev. McCarson and Dr. Dan Robinson will conduct the graveside service at Green Hills Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.Saturday, April 13.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
