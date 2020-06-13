Helen Sorrells
Helen Sorrells

Mills River - Helen Sorrells, age 83, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe and Henderson counties, she was preceded in death by her parents, David R. and Sara C. Bryson; her brother, David ("Dave") Bryson, and her sister, Dorothy Bryson. She was a 1955 graduate of Lee Edwards High School. Helen was a member and volunteer of Lake Hills Church in Candler. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and bowling. Prior to her retirement she was employed for many years at American Enka/BASF and also at Walmart.

She is survived by her son, David Sorrells, of Hendersonville; her daughter, Donna Clampitt and husband Mark Clampitt, of Arden; three grandchildren, Jon, Janet, and Angelina; and her sister-in-law, Linda Bryson, of Cornelius, and Linda's two children and two grandchildren.

A service celebrating Helen's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lake Hills Church in Candler with Dr. James Walker officiating. Face coverings are required inside the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Helen's memory to Lake Hills Church, 370 Lake Dr., Candler, NC 28715, www.lakehillslife.com or Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a memory of Helen or leave a message of comfort with the family, please visit her guest book at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
