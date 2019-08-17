|
|
Helen Taylor Owenby
Asheville - Helen Taylor Owenby, 83, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Mrs. Owenby was born July 17, 1936 in Buncombe County to the late Horace and Elsie Juanita Taylor. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with her friends who she considered her "traveling family". Helen retired from Beacon Manufacturing and was a member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Melvin Owenby.
Helen is survived by her children, Kenneth Owenby (Colleen) of Asheville, Karen Cox (Ace) of Fairview, James Alan Owenby of Black Mountain, William Owenby (Sharon) of Greeneville, TN, and Jason Allen Owenby (Alisha) of Black Mountain; siblings, Robert Taylor (Linda) of Florida and Dollie Blevins (Don) of Erwin, TN; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Destiny, Ryan, Roy, Hunter, Ray and Crystal; and great grandchildren, Paxton, Mark, Alyssa, and Lexie.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00pm at Grassy Branch Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following with Rev. James Lamb officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 17, 2019