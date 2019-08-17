Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grassy Branch Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Grassy Branch Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Owenby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Taylor Owenby


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Taylor Owenby Obituary
Helen Taylor Owenby

Asheville - Helen Taylor Owenby, 83, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Mrs. Owenby was born July 17, 1936 in Buncombe County to the late Horace and Elsie Juanita Taylor. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with her friends who she considered her "traveling family". Helen retired from Beacon Manufacturing and was a member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Melvin Owenby.

Helen is survived by her children, Kenneth Owenby (Colleen) of Asheville, Karen Cox (Ace) of Fairview, James Alan Owenby of Black Mountain, William Owenby (Sharon) of Greeneville, TN, and Jason Allen Owenby (Alisha) of Black Mountain; siblings, Robert Taylor (Linda) of Florida and Dollie Blevins (Don) of Erwin, TN; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Destiny, Ryan, Roy, Hunter, Ray and Crystal; and great grandchildren, Paxton, Mark, Alyssa, and Lexie.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00pm at Grassy Branch Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following with Rev. James Lamb officiating.

A graveside service will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now