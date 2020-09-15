1/1
Helga Camille
Helga Camille

Asheville - Helga Camille, 92, of Asheville died of natural causes at her home on September 13. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sr.; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Rudolf Fuhrmann and Anne Fuhrmann of Austria; her children and their spouses: Bernadette Camille and John Sarisky of Hendersonville, Robert Jr. and Cindy Camille of Asheville, Christina Long of Laurel Park, and Thomas and Tanya Camille of Woodfin; and four grandchildren: Gus Camille, Jack Camille, Camille Long, and Lana Camille.

Helga traveled far during her life's journey, and loved—and was loved—by many. She was born in Austria on April 1, 1928, the second of three children. After World War II she worked in England before traveling to Bavaria, where she met her husband-to-be while he was serving in the US Army. They moved to the US and lived in Illinois, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico before settling in western North Carolina over 40 years ago.

Her family will remember her for her wit, her storytelling, her entrepreneurial spirit, the legacy of selflessness she left her family, and her love for those around her. Even as her memory was failing her, she always had her beautiful smile and sparkly blue eyes. Those whose lives she touched will miss her but never forget her.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 on Saturday, September 19, at Saint Eugene Catholic Church, 72 Culvern Street, Asheville. The service can also be viewed at steugene.org.

To offer online condolences and view the full obituary please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
