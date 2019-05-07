Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Asheville Street Baptist Church
Morganton, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Asheville Street Baptist Church
Morganton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henriette Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henriette Pons Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henriette Pons Williams Obituary
Henriette Pons Williams

Asheville - Henriette Madeline Pons was born in Asheville, NC. She resided in Morganton, NC for the majority of her life. Henriette worked at Skyland Textile, Inc. until their closing in 1978, at which time she was head supervisor. She was a member of Calvin Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She moved back to Asheville in 1996.

Henriette is preceded in death by her mother and father, Clementine and Frank Pons, three sisters, Ernestine Wynne Kaylor, Elizbeth Dale, and Mary Frances Munday, and two brothers Frank and Jack Pons. Also preceding her in death was her son-in-law, Adam Leroy Smith, Jr.

Henriette was the mother of one daughter, Janet Williams Smith, two grandsons, Adam and Stephen Smith and Stephen's wife Angela, and one great-grandson, Alexander Jacob Smith.

Visitation will be at 2:00pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 followed by the service at 3:00pm at Asheville Street Baptist Church in Morganton. Reverend Doug Goforth officiating. Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Asheville Street Baptist Church or a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now