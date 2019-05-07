|
|
Henriette Pons Williams
Asheville - Henriette Madeline Pons was born in Asheville, NC. She resided in Morganton, NC for the majority of her life. Henriette worked at Skyland Textile, Inc. until their closing in 1978, at which time she was head supervisor. She was a member of Calvin Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She moved back to Asheville in 1996.
Henriette is preceded in death by her mother and father, Clementine and Frank Pons, three sisters, Ernestine Wynne Kaylor, Elizbeth Dale, and Mary Frances Munday, and two brothers Frank and Jack Pons. Also preceding her in death was her son-in-law, Adam Leroy Smith, Jr.
Henriette was the mother of one daughter, Janet Williams Smith, two grandsons, Adam and Stephen Smith and Stephen's wife Angela, and one great-grandson, Alexander Jacob Smith.
Visitation will be at 2:00pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 followed by the service at 3:00pm at Asheville Street Baptist Church in Morganton. Reverend Doug Goforth officiating. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Asheville Street Baptist Church or a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019