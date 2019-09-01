Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Herman Charlie Silvers Obituary
Herman Charlie Silvers

Weaverville - Herman Charlie Silvers, age 91, passed away Tuesday. August 27, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center. He was the son of the late Harriett Edwards and David Wilse Silvers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Annie Mae Silvers and brother, Fred Silvers. Mr. Silvers was a native of Buncombe County and lived there most of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Maxine Silvers Sands of Columbia, SC; brother, Ray Silvers; special nephews, Gordon and David Silvers; special niece, Sherry Debruhl (Eddie); several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3:00PM Monday, September 2, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service..

After high school he served in the US Navy in WWII then later retired from Greyhound with 35 years of service. Fly fishing was his biggest hobby. The family would like to extend a heart felt gratitude and thanks for Emily Jamerson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
