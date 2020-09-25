1/
Herman Gudger Nichols Jr.
Herman Gudger Nichols, Jr.

Nashville - Herman Gudger Nichols, Jr. died on Wednesday, September 23rd in the Alive Hospice inpatient residence in Nashville, TN. A native of Asheville, NC, Gudger was the son of Elizabeth and Herman Gudger Nichols, Sr. He graduated from the Asheville School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then studied at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA and was ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 1967. He later earned the Doctor of Ministry degree at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Virginia in 1974. He served churches in Albany, GA; Tallahassee, FL; and Pulaski, TN. After suffering injuries in a car accident, Gudger moved with his family to Nashville, TN in 1983. In Nashville he served as the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee's visiting minister for hospital patients from other locales. Gudger will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary (Kuykendall) and daughters, Betsy and Anna Nichols; Anna's husband, David Putzel, and their children, Ella and Wyatt Putzel. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Second Presbyterian Church of Nashville, the Nature Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of one's choice.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
