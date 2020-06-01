Hermann Rosenfeld
1931 - 2020
Hermann Rosenfeld

Asheville - Hermann Rosenfeld, age 88, of Asheville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 25, 1931 in Hamburg, Germany to the late Hermann Rosenfeld and Margaret Kipper Rosenfeld. Hermann was a Sergeant First Class E-7 in United States Army for 20 years and also retired from the City of Asheville Civic Center as a heating and air technician after 16 years. He was of the Protestant Faith. Along with his parents, Hermann was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sonja Reavis who passed away on September 8, 2007. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Koenig Rosenfeld; daughter, Rosa Sanders (George) of Seminole, FL; brother, Alfred Rosenfeld of Hamburg, Germany; grandchildren, Daniel Sanders of Evans, GA, Jennifer Stephens of Hephzibah, GA, and Nicole Jackson (Matthew) of Asheville; and great grandchildren, Ryus Cody, Samantha Smith, Kaitlin Jackson, Cameron Stephens and Nolan Jackson.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service in the chapel. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Dowdy will be officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CarePartners Hospice at 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Rosenfeld Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
