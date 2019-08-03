Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Hershel Dean Hamlin Obituary
Hershel Dean Hamlin

Weaverville - Hershel Dean Hamlin, 74, of Weaverville, passed away July 31, 2019. He was the son of the late Iva Ramsey Hamlin. Hershel loved his family, farming and horses.

Mr. Hamlin is survived by his wife, Shirley Collins Hamlin, daughters, Deanna Hamlin Ponder (Darrell) and Lois Hensley Norman (Anthony); granddaughters, Ashley Bascom (Kevin) and Brittney McHone (Justin); great grandchildren, John Michael English and Abel Stokes McHone; sister, Sophia Hamlin Ramsey (Ronnie); nephew, Wade Moore; special friends, Larry and Mark Wells.

A funeral service will be held 3pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Cline Junior Hensley and Marvin Collins will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00pm prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 3, 2019
