Hilda Lou Cathey Digges
Asheville - Hilda Lou Cathey Digges, 92, of Asheville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Care Partners Solace Center.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Ken and Pauline Shook Cathey, she worked as a hairdresser and manicurist for many years and was a member of All Souls Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her son, Joe Digges (Sandra) of Washington, NC; her daughter, Becky Digges (David Myers) of Asheville; her grandchildren, Robbie Digges, Jessica D. Harris (Scott) all of Bridgeton, NC, and Steve Adams of Moorehead City; her great grandchildren, MacKenzie and Joseph Harris; her sister, Sara Phillips of Melrose, FL, and several nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ, 08844-7262, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.