Hilda Messer
Waynesville - Hilda Georgia Ledford Messer, age 94, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Silver Bluff Nursing Home.
A native of Haywood County she was a daughter of the late George and Bertha Rathbone Ledford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin C. Messer, who died in 1993; two brothers, Wade and Robert Ledford; three half-brothers, Ham, Weaver and Ammons Rathbone; and a sister Beulah Arrington. Hilda was a gracious and loving wife, mother and Granny. As a young girl, Hilda developed an interest in dancing. She became a wonderful square dancer and was even a member of the Haywood County Square Dance Team. Hilda also enjoyed attending church with her children, canning, camping at Cataloochee and piddling in her vegetable garden.
Hilda is survived by two sons, Howard M. Messer (LaMarcia), of Clyde and Terry Michael Messer, of Waynesville; six grandchildren, Teresa Muse, Kenneth Messer, Mary Cashwell, Amber Hower, KaLee Marie Golden and Jadyn Denty; eleven great-grandchildren, Jessica Dippy, Michala Hall, Caleb and Ivy Rose Cashwell, Tyler, Christian and Jonathan Messer, Ensley and Hudson Golden, and Eleanor and Charles Hower; and one great-great-grandchild, Raylan Messer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Putnam, Reverend Ronald Greene and Reverend Mark Golden officiating. Burial will follow at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 prior to the service at the funeral home.
The care of Mrs. Messer has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019