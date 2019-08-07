Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Hoke Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hoke Smith Holt Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hoke Smith Holt Jr. Obituary
Hoke Smith Holt, Jr.

Little Switzerland - Hoke Smith Holt, Jr., died Friday, July 30, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Hoke was born March 21, 1941 in Vidalia, Georgia, to Maude Steedley and Hoke Smith Holt, Sr. He lived in Winter Park, Florida while he worked as an engineer and computer programmer for NASA at Kennedy Space Center. Hoke was with NASA for the entire space program from its inception through the Space Shuttle, where he was part of the great team that launched John Glenn into space and then Neil Armstrong to the moon.

In his retirement, he lived in and loved the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Delphia Allen Lamberson, and his siblings, Rose Holt Board and Wayne Gerald Holt, of Jacksonville, Florida.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Holt's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hoke's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now