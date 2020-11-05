Homer Daniel "Dan" Waddell
Asheville - Homer Daniel "Dan" Waddell, 80, of Asheville, entered the gates of his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 7th, 2020
Born in Simpsonville, SC on August 24, 1940, he was the son of the late Bartow Philip Waddell and Mabel Hamby Waddell and was also preceded in death by his brother Joe "Roger" Waddell.
Dan was a graduate of Valley Springs High School and Mars Hill College. He was an accountant for several companies beginning with Twentieth Century Heating and most recently Grove Stone and Sand Company for 28 years.
He served in the US Army Reserves and enjoyed his time working in the yard. The time together with his family and friends were the most cherished. He was a lifelong member of Arden Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and church treasurer.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Nina Daniel Waddell, he is survived by his three children, Steven Daniel Waddell and wife Amy Hine Waddell, Simpsonville, SC, Ellie Waddell Chandler and husband Stephen D. Chandler, and Philip Charles Waddell, all of Asheville; five grandchildren, Ethan Daniel Chandler, at The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, Wesley Joseph Chandler of Asheville, Ashton Davis Waddell, Aidan Daniel Waddell, and Avery David Waddell, all of Simpsonville; a devoted sister, Mary Ann McMinn and husband Ray of Asheville; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dan and Nina's greatest joy, even through his health challenges, has been being with their children. This gave him great delight and purpose, supporting them, encouraging them, advising them and providing for their needs and watching them succeed. His life was never about himself.
Graveside services for Mr. Waddell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Pisgah View Memorial Park with the Rev. Dwight Basham officiating. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Mr. Waddell will lie in repose on Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., with the family available from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and again from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, 72 Long Shoals Road, Arden.
Memorials may be made to the Mercy Ministry of Arden Presbyterian Church.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
