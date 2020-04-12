|
Pastor Homer H. Edwards
Marshall - Pastor Homer Harrison Edwards, 85, of Marshall, made his Heavenly ascent on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Homer was born in the Cane Creek Community of Yancey County, NC on March 12, 1935 to his late parents, Amos and Belvie Byrd Edwards.
Pastor Edwards attended the Tabernacle Baptist College and has been spreading the gospel since 1975. He pastored Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lanett, AL for over 13 years and had been an active missionary, involved with Anchor Baptist Missions International in Brevard, NC. He earned a master's degree in Theology and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Temple Baptist Bible College of Roanoke, AL. For several years he could be heard on a daily radio broadcast program for WKJV in Asheville, NC. He was currently serving as pastor for Gospel Baptist Church in Emma. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, gardening, and going on fishing trips with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Jean Higgins Edwards and by his son, Michael Homer Edwards; six brothers and one sister.
Left behind to cherish his memory are children: Debbie Mitchell of Asheville, Patricia Lovin of Asheville, and Timothy Harrison Edwards and his wife Glenda of Salisbury, NC; daughter-in-law, Bea Beasley of OK; grandchildren: Chris, Gwen, Joe, Jessica, John, Benjamin, Joshua, David, Shana, TJ, Andrew, Stephen, and Elizabeth; along with 22 great grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Lois Edwards.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family will hold private services on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 with interment following in the Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020