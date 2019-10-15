|
|
Homer North
Asheville - Homer E. North, 50, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina.
Homer was a native of Asheville and the son of the late Homer Eldridge North, Sr. and Betty Hollifield North. He was self employed as a handyman in the greater Asheville area and was known by the name "Papaw" to many.
He is survived by a son, Homer (Jay) North, III; a daughter, Louise North; two sisters, Teresa Thomas and Tammy North; three grandchildren, Jasmine Rose, Jennifer Cheyenne, and Destiny Alexandria North; 2 nieces; and four nephews, all of Asheville.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Faith at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the chapel.
The care of Mr. North has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019