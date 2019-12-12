|
|
Howard Edwin Sides
Asheville - Mr. Howard Edwin Sides, 82, of Asheville, NC passed away, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare Center.
Mr. Sides was born February 18, 1937 in Elmore County, AL and was the son of the late Jesse Lee Sides and Tossie Brooks Sides. He was married to the late Margaret Ann Stroud Sides for 52 years. He established Bible Way Baptist Church in Black Mountain, NC, which he pastored for many years and was a member of Ostwalt Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher. He was retired after 32 years of service from the NC Department of Transportation as an Engineer and served in the US Army Reserves for 7 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Kay S. Chapman (Phillip) of Fletcher, NC, Melinda "Lynn" S. Jordan (Harold "Wayne") of Blackstock, SC; one son, Jeffrey Louis Sides of Lenoir, NC; seven grandchildren, Jason Wilson, Jesse Sides, Samantha Sides, Hannah Sides, Christopher Sides, Tori Jordan, Haley Jordan, six great grandchildren; four brothers, Jesse J, Thomas, Jerry, Paul Sides all of AL and one sister, Paula Sides of AL.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ostwalt Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00-2:00 pm at the church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019