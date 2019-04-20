Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Eugene Clark


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Eugene Clark Obituary
Howard Eugene Clark

Asheville - Howard Eugene Clark, Sr., 83, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Clark was born in Buncombe County and was a son of the late Eugene Merrimon Clark and Elsie Holbert Clark. He was the owner of Clark's Welding.

His family include his wife, Dottie Poor Clark; daughter, Kasey Clark of the home; son, Howard Clark, Jr. (Jeanette) of Palmdale, CA; grandchildren, Timothy Clark, Jessica Santoyo and Daniel Clark, and great-grandchildren, A.J. and Victoria Santoyo and Cameron and Iris Clark.

At his request there will be no service, but the family and extended family will gather at the Fireplace Restaurant, 287 Weaverville Road, Asheville, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The online register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now