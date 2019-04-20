|
|
Howard Eugene Clark
Asheville - Howard Eugene Clark, Sr., 83, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Clark was born in Buncombe County and was a son of the late Eugene Merrimon Clark and Elsie Holbert Clark. He was the owner of Clark's Welding.
His family include his wife, Dottie Poor Clark; daughter, Kasey Clark of the home; son, Howard Clark, Jr. (Jeanette) of Palmdale, CA; grandchildren, Timothy Clark, Jessica Santoyo and Daniel Clark, and great-grandchildren, A.J. and Victoria Santoyo and Cameron and Iris Clark.
At his request there will be no service, but the family and extended family will gather at the Fireplace Restaurant, 287 Weaverville Road, Asheville, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The online register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 20, 2019