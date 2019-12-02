|
Howard "Keith" Gilbert
Mars Hill - Howard Keith Gilbert, 67, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born October 15, 1952 in Tryon, NC to the late Grayson Otho Gilbert and Grace Burnette Gilbert.
In addition to his mother he is survived by wife Grace Skees Gilbert; daughter and son-in-law Aubrey and Terry Barnard; stepson Chris Skees and fiancé Alyson Wilson; grandchildren Syrenaty Owens, Leeyha Wilson and Zye Skees; brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Sandy Gilbert, Clyde and Polly Gilbert and Treavis and Lyn Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was a 1970 graduate of TC Roberson High School, a welder, a brick mason and a veteran of the US Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He continued to be a hard-working handyman after his retirement.
A Funeral Service with military honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of the WNC State Veteran's Cemetery, Black Mountain. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 7 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations either to ABCCM Veteran's Restoration Quarters or .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019