Howard Guy StevensonDandridge, TN - Howard Guy Stevenson, 70, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.A native of Buncombe Co., Howard was a son of Doreen Whitlock Stevenson and of the late Guy Stevenson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Carolyn Powers Blevins Stevenson.Mr. Stevenson was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Department for 14 years.In addition to his mother, Mr. Stevenson is survived by his daughter, Carlee Stevenson; sons, John Stevenson (Lisa), Timothy Stevenson, and Matthew Stevenson (Heather); step-children, Donna Hendon, Lee Blevins (Kelly), and Alan Blevins (Mardell); 9 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and brothers Mike Stevenson (Becky), Larry Stevenson (Jan), and Gary Stevenson (Sharon).Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Greg Warren officiating.Mr. Stevenson will lie in repose from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Ave., for those who wish to pay their respects.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eliada Homes, 2 Compton Dr., Asheville, NC 28806.The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com