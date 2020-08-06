1/1
Howard Guy Stevenson
Howard Guy Stevenson

Dandridge, TN - Howard Guy Stevenson, 70, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Howard was a son of Doreen Whitlock Stevenson and of the late Guy Stevenson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Carolyn Powers Blevins Stevenson.

Mr. Stevenson was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Department for 14 years.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Stevenson is survived by his daughter, Carlee Stevenson; sons, John Stevenson (Lisa), Timothy Stevenson, and Matthew Stevenson (Heather); step-children, Donna Hendon, Lee Blevins (Kelly), and Alan Blevins (Mardell); 9 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and brothers Mike Stevenson (Becky), Larry Stevenson (Jan), and Gary Stevenson (Sharon).

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Greg Warren officiating.

Mr. Stevenson will lie in repose from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Ave., for those who wish to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eliada Homes, 2 Compton Dr., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
