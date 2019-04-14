|
Howard Michael Martens
Mills River - Howard Michael "Mike" Martens, 71 of Mills River, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Gerhard Martens and Mary Ann Campbell Martens. He later resided in Melbourne, Florida where he graduated from Melbourne High School, class of 1965.
A US Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1966-1968, he was a recipient of a Purple Heart and was of the Christian faith. He had memberships in The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and was a former member of both the NRA and Polk County Gun Club. His interests included model trains, guns, and handloading ammunition.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerhard Martens, Jr. and an infant granddaughter Laelee Joyah Miller.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 50 years, Wanda Lee Paynter Martens; a daughter Rebecca Lynn Martens Miller and her husband Harold Chadwick Miller of Hendersonville; grandchildren Madilynn Rose Miller, age 11 and Michael Chadwyck Miller, age 9; sisters Carol Martens Kettring of Titusville, Fla. And Gretchen Martens Putnal of Melbourne, Fla.; nieces Ellen, Debbie, Lorena, and Kristin; and nephews Mike, Bobby, Statan, Jared, and Blake.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Monday, April 15, 2019 in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. Rev. Brent Thomas, Senior Pastor of First Baptist East Flat Rock will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019