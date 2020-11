Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Howard Michael "Mike" Sharp



Arden - Howard Michael "Mike" Sharp, 59, of Arden, entered Eternal life Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at his home.



The family will receive friends Friday evening, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Blue Ridge Christian Church in Mills River.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Polk Memorial Gardens, Columbus with Reverend John Mason officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store