Hoyle Dwaine Williams
Asheville - Hoyle Dwaine Williams, 64, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
A native of Jonesborough, TN, Dwaine was a son of the late Claude and Glessie Deyton Williams. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Juanelle Brechin (Don), Mary Williams, and Eunice Nadine Gonzalez (Jimmy); and his former wife, Laurie Noblett Buckner.
Dwaine was a graduate of West Henderson High and Western Carolina University. He was a longtime resident of Western North Carolina though had previously lived in Center Ossipee, NH, where he was a ski instructor at Moose Mountain in Brookfield, and also Mount Whittier in West Ossipee. While the mountains of WNC were home, New Hampshire held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career in management and sales. The connections he made through his work endeared him to the entire community. He served as a mentor to many individuals both professionally and personally. Dwaine could always be relied on for both good company and good counsel.
A well-read renaissance man who knew a bit about everything, Dwaine was known for his quick wit, intellect, and gift for story-telling. He was a Christian man of deep faith.
Dwaine was a proud member of a large extended and blended family. It was important to him to maintain those family relationships and connections throughout the years. He will be especially remembered as a devoted and selfless father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Williams Allred (Jonathan) and Isabel Nadine Alcala-Maddox (Kaity); son, Gabriel Mackenzie Williams; brother, Gary Bernard Williams (Esther); sister, Rhonda Williams Roland (Buddy); grandchildren, Isaac, Nate and Elizabeth Ann; former wife, Marta Ligia Alcala-Williams, and many cherished nephews, nieces, and other family members.
A memorial service for Mr. Williams will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with a brief reception to follow at West Asheville Baptist Church, with Senior Pastor Dr. Stan Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Rd. Asheville, NC 28806, or the .
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 12, 2019