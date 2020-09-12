1/1
Hoyt W. Sprinkle
1934 - 2020
Hoyt W. Sprinkle

JONESBOROUGH,TN/WEAVERVILLE - Hoyt W. Sprinkle age 86, of Jonesborough, TN formerly of Weaverville, died Friday, September 11, 2020.

Mr. Sprinkle was born March 23, 1934 in Buncombe County to the late Guy W. and Willie Mae Wilde Sprinkle. He retired as a sheet metal fabricator. Hoyt loved to hunt and fish; he also loved his dogs and roosters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Malcolm Sprinkle.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Jean Green Sprinkle; daughter, Gwen Sprinkle Serra and husband Todd; and son, Hoyt W. Sprinkle II and wife Maryly; and life-long special friends, Boyd Black and Don Newell.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings. Those who choose may listen to the service on their car radio on FM 87.7, while in the parking lot of the funeral home.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Ballad Foundation, St. Jude Tri-Cities Affiliate Clinic, 1019 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 2, Johnson City, TN 37604.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Sprinkle's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
