Services
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 559-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert James "Jim" Hensley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert James "Jim" Hensley Obituary
Hubert James Hensley "Jim"

Marion - A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marion with Rev. Warren Owens and Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now