Hubert Warren Williams
Asheville - Hubert Warren Williams, 79, of Asheville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
Born in Moultrie, GA, to the late Fred and Ara Hooks Williams, Hubert was a business owner and real estate agent. A music major, he was minister of music at First Baptist Church of Nashville, West View Baptist Church and Byne Memorial Baptist Church in Albany, GA. He is currently a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Other interests and hobbies of his were photography, traveling abroad, gardening, gourmet cooking and baking, such as fruitcakes, cheesecakes and caramel cakes. He provided loving care for his wife and enjoyed his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Joan Bell Williams; son, Michael Williams (Jennifer), of Salisbury; daughters, Trina Lawrence (Stephen), of Athens, GA, and Leah Harding (Chad), of Asheville; six grandchildren, Allison and Reid Williams, Taylor and Graham Lawrence, and Maya and Conrad Harding; and brother, William R. Williams (Sue), of Cumming, GA.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Rev. Patrick Johnson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Asheville, 40 Church St., Asheville, NC, 28801, or to Givens Estates Resident Assistance Program, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC, 28803.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 11, 2019