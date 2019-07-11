Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Asheville
40 Church St.
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Warren Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Warren Williams Obituary
Hubert Warren Williams

Asheville - Hubert Warren Williams, 79, of Asheville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Mission Hospital.

Born in Moultrie, GA, to the late Fred and Ara Hooks Williams, Hubert was a business owner and real estate agent. A music major, he was minister of music at First Baptist Church of Nashville, West View Baptist Church and Byne Memorial Baptist Church in Albany, GA. He is currently a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Other interests and hobbies of his were photography, traveling abroad, gardening, gourmet cooking and baking, such as fruitcakes, cheesecakes and caramel cakes. He provided loving care for his wife and enjoyed his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Joan Bell Williams; son, Michael Williams (Jennifer), of Salisbury; daughters, Trina Lawrence (Stephen), of Athens, GA, and Leah Harding (Chad), of Asheville; six grandchildren, Allison and Reid Williams, Taylor and Graham Lawrence, and Maya and Conrad Harding; and brother, William R. Williams (Sue), of Cumming, GA.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Rev. Patrick Johnson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Asheville, 40 Church St., Asheville, NC, 28801, or to Givens Estates Resident Assistance Program, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC, 28803.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now