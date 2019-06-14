|
Hugh N. Blanton
Whittier - Hugh N. Blanton, 81, of Whittier, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 12, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Hubert and Evelyn Kinsland Blanton. Hugh was a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church, where he was on the finance committee. He was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and he loved to travel and raise cattle. He was a graduate of Western Carolina University. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Lewis Blanton.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Sandra Phillips Blanton
Daughter- Jennifer Blanton of Whittier
Sister- Shirley Blanton Moore of Whittier
As well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday June 15 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Steve Jamison officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 pm prior to the Service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lower Coward Cemetery on Caney Fork. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Smoky Mountain Association, you can visit their website at www.smokiesinformation.org/make-a-donation, to print out a donation form to be mailed to, PO Box 130, Gatlinburg, TN 37733
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 14, 2019