Hurley King
Leicester - Hurley Thomas King, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Haywood County, he had resided in Buncombe County for most of his life, was the Owner & Operator of King Land Surveying Company and had surveyed for over 40 years for many families in WNC, and was a former member of New Morgan Hill Baptist Church.
His happiest times were when he was spending time with his family and friends and he touched peoples' lives everywhere he went.
A self taught musician he played both the piano and guitar and loved to sing. He enjoyed all music, however, his main love was gospel music.
Mr. King was a son of the late Earnest Lafayette King and Margie Kelly Hall King. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Elizabeth Chapman and Doris Lou King and brothers, Jack Calvin King, Earnest Clyde King and Charles Hubert King.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Melinda Anne Maney King; son, Gary Thomas King and wife, Mary; daughter, Shannon King Kimbrough and husband, Lonnie; grandchildren, Lindsay Marie King, Olivia Ann King, William Jordan Kimbrough and wife, Alley, Elijah Hunter Kimbrough and wife, Jessie and Mackenzie Grace Kimbrough; great grandson, Samuel Joseph Kimbrough; sisters, Reva King and Eva Worley; brothers, William King and Wayne King and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Memorial Graveside Services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.mpnresearchfoundation.org
The family wishes to express a special thank you for the Home Health and Hospice programs of CarePartners.
For those that wish to send a card to the family, send to P.O. Box 1495, Leicester, NC 28748.
