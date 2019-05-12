|
|
? On your first Mother's Day in heaven we want you to know we miss you very much and think about you all the time. We are not worried because we know you are okay with "Big Momma", Jan, your sister, Butch, Johnny, and other family members. The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during our time of bereavement. We love and miss you. Your son James Farrell, Wanda, Vickie, and all of the crew in Charlotte and Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019