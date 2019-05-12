Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida "Granny" Moon

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Ida "Granny" Moon In Memoriam
? On your first Mother's Day in heaven we want you to know we miss you very much and think about you all the time. We are not worried because we know you are okay  with "Big Momma", Jan, your sister, Butch, Johnny, and other family members. The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during our time of bereavement.   We love and miss you.   Your son James Farrell, Wanda, Vickie, and all of the crew in Charlotte and Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.