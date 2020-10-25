Ila Taylor Hunter
Weaverville - Ila Taylor Hunter, age 96, of Weaverville, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Ila was born May 11, 1924 in Madison County to the late, Joe Guy and Ossie Ball Taylor; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She formerly worked at Hadley's and retired from Mills Manufacturing after 33 years of service. Ila loved to travel and visited the entire lower 48 states on Christian tours. She was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Horace N. Hunter who died in 1970; a brother, Guy R. Taylor; and sisters, Rebecca Parham, Zora Rice and Velda Clark.
Surviving are her sons, Randy Hunter and wife Linda, and Larry Hunter .
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Ben Whitmire and D. Harry Culbertson, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville, with Reverend Dalton Ramsey officiating.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings. Those who choose, may listen to the service on their car radio on FM 87.7, while in the parking lot of the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Brian Center "Activity Fund", 78 Weaver Blvd., Weaverville, NC 28787.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brian Center for the excellent care Ila was given while there.
