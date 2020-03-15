|
Ilene Wood Allison
Candler - Ilene Wood Allison, 83, of Candler, passed away on March 14, 2020, at The Landings of Mills River.
Ilene was born June 16, 1936, in Jackson County. She was the daughter of the late Engle Wood and Mary Ella Painter Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James, their daughter, Sandy Ramsey, and one sister.
Ilene is survived by granddaughter, Jenny Paitsel (David); grandson, Paul Roberts (Leah); great-grandsons, Brody Paitsel and Luke Roberts; sister, Arquilla Lance; and brother, Joe Wood.
Ilene was a member of Good News Baptist Church.
The funeral service for Mrs. Allison will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Steve Smith will officiate. Due to state-mandated restrictions, attendance will be limited to 100 individuals. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020