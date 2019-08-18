|
|
Ilse Stwertnik
- - Ilse Stwertnik died August 14, 2019 in her home after a long fight with congestive heart failure. She was 90. Ilse was born on October 20, 1928 in Berlin, Germany.
Ilse was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Omi to her 3 grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went. Ilse will be remembered for her beautiful soul, generous spirit and welcoming smile.
Ilse was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles, and parents Hans and Rosa Dossow, sister Ingrid Wanshurra, brother Ingo Dossow all of Germany.
Survivors include daughter Mary Ann Dore of Hickory, NC and son Frank and wife Nancy Stewert of Mesa, AZ ; her three grandchildren: Cassandra Anderson (Andrew) of Fairbanks, AK, Tiffany Stwertnik and Michael Stwertnik of Mesa, AZ; and sister Ilona Sirreyeh and brother-in-law Kenneth Stwertnik (Jan), many nieces and nephews and a host of lifetime friends throughout the world.
A Life Celebration Ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:30 A.M. at Trinity View Retirement Community, 2533 Hendersonville Rd. Arden. Private interment will be at WNC Sate Veterans Cemetery.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Ilse's name may be made to MANNA Foodbank Packs for Kids. https://www.mannafoodbank.org/manna-foodbank-programs/feeding-kids-year-round/
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com. Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019