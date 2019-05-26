|
|
Ima Jean "Patsy" Ingle Wilson
Mars Hill - Ima Jean "Patsy" Ingle Wilson, 74, of 68 Upper White Oak Road, entered into her heavenly home, Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Pasty was the daughter of the late Rass and Mae Crain Ingle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, George Wilson; second husband, CL Norton and stepchildren, Linda Norton Payne, Donna Norton Riddle, Delilah Norton Hyatt, and Jeff Norton.
She is survived by daughters; Georgina Ray (Tim), Marsha Wilson and Merita Rector (Ray); sisters, Geneva Lampley, Reva Metcalf, Dolly McKitrick, Claudette Thatcher, Katie Sue "Frankie" Metcalf (Gerald) and Sue Doan (David); brothers, Ricky Ingle (Betty), Larry Ingle (Betty) and Vance Ingle; grandchildren, Mia Chandler (Josh), Taryn Zuniga (Ben), Megan Rector, Haley and Carter Ray; one great grandchild, Eli Chandler.
Patsy and her first husband operated Gerald Youngs dairy farm for many years and the last 20 years she worked at WNC Blue Ridge Group Home. She was a member of Paint Fork Baptist Church. She loved her family, cooking for people and gardening.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Ronnie Robinson and Kevin Boone will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 3:00PM prior to the service.
The family would like to say "Thank You" to her special neighbors and her work family who looked after Patsy.
At other times the family will be at the home on Upper White Oak Road.
"A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best"
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019