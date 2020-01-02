|
Ima Jean Wilson
Fletcher - Ima Jean Fender Wilson, 79, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Born in Yancey County, Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late Gaither and Rebecca Tipton Fender.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wilson; a son, Danny Wilson (Janet); two grandchildren, Nicole Brogden (Jonathan) and Cameron Wilson (Jaclyn); and two brothers, Levi Fender (Joyce) and Wayne Fender (Jean). She was preceded in death by brothers, James Fender, Charlie Fender, Harold Fender and Ted Fender.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at Highland Baptist Church in Leicester, with the Revs. Gene Turner and Truman Revis officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, c/o Lucille Cassada, 112 Cassada Rd., Marshall, NC 28753.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020