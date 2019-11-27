|
Inez Allen Powlas
Hendersonville - Inez Allen Powlas, age 95, of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, November 27th. Mrs. Powlas was born June 23, 1924 in Yancey County, NC where she spent her early childhood. She was the daughter of the late Charles Cleveland Allen and Allie Tipton Allen of Yancey County. She moved with her parents and brother, Charles, to Swannanoa, NC and graduated in 1940 from Swannanoa High School. Upon graduation, she began work at Beacon Mfg. Co, but with the start of World War II she seized an opportunity to go to Washington, DC where she tested to become a key punch operator. She spent the war years in Washington, returning to Swannanoa at the conclusion of the war. Her career included positions with Beacon, Air Weather Service and the Oteen VA hospital from which she retired in 1986.
She was married to Jim Powlas of Swannanoa, NC from 1951 until his death in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Charles Allen, stepson James Powlas, stepdaughter Mary Powlas, and grandson, Bill Powlas. She was a faithful member of the Swannanoa United Methodist Church until her 2014 move to Carolina Village in Hendersonville, NC.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bill Powlas and his wife Jawana of Macon, GA, and Tom Powlas and his wife, Pam of Hendersonville, NC; her daughter in law, Lonnie Powlas of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister-in-law, Sue Crittenden of Chelsea, MI; 4 grandsons, Rick Powlas of Virginia Beach, VA, Brinkley Powlas and his wife Wendy, of Macon, GA, Glenn Powlas and his wife Meagan of Durham, NC, and Brian Powlas of Canton, NC. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Swannanoa United Methodist Church with Rev. Rich Ploch and Rev. Lisa Beth White officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park in Black Mountain. Flowers are appreciated but those desiring to make a memorial are encouraged to consider the Welcome Table, 216 Whitson Ave., Swannanoa, NC 28778 where Inez faithfully served as a founding member.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019