Asheville - Inez Anders Bragg, 75, of Asheville, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

Born in Buncombe County to the late Charles and Alden Mae Christopher Anders, she was a hair dresser, a devoted Christian and the matriarch of her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Bragg; children, Jack Harris, Jr., Patricia, Ronald and Michael Harris, grandson, Steven Jablonske, and four sisters.

Survivors include daughter, Rebecca H. Peek and husband, Mike; three granddaughters, Christal Valentine, Haley Peek and Nicole Moldenhauer; one grandson, Jesse Lumm, and ten great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
