Inez Robinson Quinn
Inez Robinson Quinn

Leicester - Inez Robinson Quinn, 79, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

A native of Madison Co., Inez was a daughter of the late David Greenberry and Bessie Mae McIntosh Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Quinn.

She was dearly loved by her family and will be forever and tearfully missed.

Mrs. Quinn is survived by her sons, Alan Quinn (Norma), Rick Quinn (Judy), and Jeff Quinn (Toni Lynn); her dearly loved brothers and sisters; and multiple grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who meant the world to her.

The graveside service for Mrs. Quinn will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
