Inga Randall
Marshall - Inga "Darlene" Randall, 53, of the Big Pine Community, Marshall, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wade and Hazel Massey Randall and a lifelong resident of Madison County. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Hilda Randall and brother, Jonah "Donnie" Randall.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 12 years, Randy Roberts; daughter, Robin Ball; son, Tristan Ball; step-daughter, Lindsay Renee Roberts; step-sons, Jody and Dillon Wade Roberts; sisters, Deborah Praiss (David) and Donna Evans (Forrest); granddaughter, Natalie King; nieces, Misty Brown, Jamie Payne and Martha Roberts; nephews, Bryan Roberts, Dennis Roberts, Dustin Randall, Brian Holcombe, and Daniel Roberts; and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Price's Chapel, Big Pine Road. Reverends Matthew Sams and Dennis Sheppard will officiate. Burial will follow in Wade Randall Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservcie.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019