Ira Jeffrey Mendelsohn
Asheville - Longtime Asheville resident Ira Jeffrey Mendelsohn passed away early Saturday morning, February 15th, 2020. An avid bike-rider, Jeff was doing what he loved most when he suffered a tragic accident. During his short hospital stay, he was visited by a multitude of friends, coworkers, neighbors, and family who wanted to express their love and connection to Jeff and the impact he's had on their lives. Some have said it felt like he knew everyone in Asheville - making friends wherever he went with his outgoing and caring personality.
Jeffrey grew up in Fayetteville, NC and graduated from the University of Maryland before moving to Columbia, SC, San Francisco, CA, and ultimately to Asheville, where he has lived for the past twenty years. In Asheville Jeff loved to cycle, play golf, and celebrate friendships through his many acts of kindness. Throughout his life, Jeff created poetry and art wherever he went. He appreciated the small things in life and found beauty in the tiniest of details.
Jeffrey is survived by his three siblings, David Mendelsohn and Cindy Shearin of Washington, D.C., Glenda Mendelsohn and Michael Clagett of Yardley, PA, and Gary Mendelsohn of Wilmington, NC, as well as his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
For anyone who would like to make a donation in Jeff's honor, the family requests donations be made to the Friends of Town Mountain, where Jeff served as a board member, or to RiverLink.org, an environmental group that protects the French Broad River.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020