Irene Collins Stephenson
Black Mountain - Irene Collins Stephenson, 89, of Black Mountain, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Mrs. Stephenson was born February 10, 1931 in Swain County to the late Samuel D. and Lula DeHart Collins. Irene loved spending time with her family, being outdoors, camping, cooking, and enjoyed flowers. In the 1960's, Irene was manager in the gift shop and worked in the infirmary at Montreat College. She had a deep desire to help people especially the elderly as she was Director at the Lake View Senior Citizen Center at Lake Tomahawk in Black Mountain and Activity Director at the Marjorie McCune Center. Irene was a member of the Lions Club; and she assisted with the Welcome Table in Swannanoa, volunteering in the local community, and numerous other organizations. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa where she was involved with the Irene McMahan Ladies Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill O. Stephenson; sisters, Gladys Elliott, Jo Clements, and Mildred Collins; and brothers, Kelse Collins, Cleve Collins, Dexter Collins and Jack Collins.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kdan-Keith (Alex Keith); son, Keith D. Stephenson (Carolyn M.); granddaughter, Kerri Kdan; great grandchildren, Hope Wheeless and Mason Kdan; and sister, Gerri Davis.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11:30am to 12:30pm at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020