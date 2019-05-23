|
|
Irene H. Alexander
Asheville - Mrs. Irene H. Alexander, 94 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home after a brief illness. She was born May 25, 1924 in Asheville. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Irby Alexander, Sr. and son, Irby Alexander, Jr. She is survived by her sons Ronnie (Sharon) of Fayetteville, Grover (Bobby Jean) of Asheville, sister Sadie Houston of Asheville, six granddaughters, 5 great-granddaughters, four great-grandsons, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 24th at 10 am at Shiloh AME Church at 95 Shiloh Road in Asheville. Burial at Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain. Acknowledgements may be received at www.av erysmemorialchapel.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019